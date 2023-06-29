Bayern reach agreement to sign Napoli defender Kim Min Jae

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign Napoli defender Kim Min Jae, broadcasters Sport1 reported on Thursday.



According to the report, the player has a release clause of around €50 million and that's the sum Bayern are asking from Paris Saint-Germain to release their defender Lucas Hernandez.



Both deals are expected to be announced next week, Sport1 said.



Kim has a contract with Napoli, who won a first Serie A title since 1990 in the past season, until June 2025.



He arrived in Italy a year ago from Turkey's Fenerbahce. At the moment he is in South Korea for military duty.



