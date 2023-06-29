Mission Impossible: viral video shows dog with ingenious technique owners used to retrieve their ball

A funny video went viral on TikTok after an Argentine couple showed the technique they applied to retrieve the ball that their dog had lost.

After going for a walk with the animal, the toy ended up falling on a piece of land that they could not access, so they had to figure out how to recover it.

"Ball rescue mission", they titled the record that was shared on the platform by the user @hazloconmiedo22. Thus, with the Mission Impossible song in the background, they showed how they created a special mechanism to achieve the objective.

In the images you can see that the owners of the dog tied a ribbon to the harness. After this, they found a part in height from which they could access the other terrain with a little more ease. With everything ready, the couple began to lower the dog so that she could go in search of the ball.

Although the pet was a little disoriented when it came down, its owners began to give it instructions from a distance. "There. Search, search, search. Look, there he went, "a woman points out to him while she indicates with her hand.

Thus, after a few moments, the dog finally managed to find the ball that she took with her muzzle. "Come, come!" She began to call her owner so that she would come back to the place and they could upload her.

"Yeah…! Very good!" The couple said with a laugh after the mission was successful and they were able to recover the pet's toy. The video had more than 20 million views and several comments from people who laughed at the situation "They made me laugh a lot", "good strategy" or "Mission Impossible 8", were some of the comments.