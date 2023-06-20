UEFA unveils Euro 2024 mascot, launches vote to choose name

European football ruling body UEFA on Tuesday unveiled the mascot for the Euro 2024 in Germany - a bear, for the first time in the competition, and still unnamed.



"The mascot pays homage to the enduring appeal of the humble teddy bear, said to have originated in Germany in the early 20th century," UEFA said.



The mascot will be introduced to Germany fans this evening at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, where the Euro 2024 hosts face Colombia in a friendly.



"As a parent, I know how important it is to stimulate children's imagination," Euro 2024 tournament director Phillip Lahm said. "With the launch of our tournament mascot, we hope to create a fun and likeable character that will inspire them to enjoy playing football."



The federation also launched a vote, in which fans will decide the mascot's name. There are four options: Albärt, Bärnardo Bärnheart and Herzi von Bär.



All four names play with the word "Bär," which in German means "bear." The poll closes on July 3.



Germany already hosted the Euros in 1988. Back then, the mascot was a rabbit named Berni.

