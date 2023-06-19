Paris St-Germain on verge of naming former Spain manager Luis Enrique as new boss

Paris St-Germain (PSG) are reportedly close to appointing Luis Enrique as their new manager. While the club has not officially confirmed the departure of current boss Christophe Galtier, it is widely expected that his tenure at the club will come to an end this summer.



Luis Enrique, who left his position as the manager of the Spanish national team after the World Cup in Qatar, has been linked with several managerial positions. PSG turned to the 53-year-old after negotiations with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann failed to reach an agreement.



As a former Barcelona player, Luis Enrique gained recognition and went on to become the head coach of the club from 2014 to 2017.



PSG's intention is to reset the club and focus on team-building, moving away from the policy of signing expensive high-profile players that has not yielded the desired success in the UEFA Champions League.



Under Galtier's management, PSG had a strong start to the season, remaining undefeated in 22 games across all competitions and holding a five-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 before the season paused for the World Cup.



However, they experienced a downturn in form after the resumption of club football, losing nine matches and narrowly clinching the league title, finishing just one point ahead of Lens. Their Champions League campaign ended in the round of 16 against Bayern Munich.





