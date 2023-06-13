Mbappe tells PSG he will not extend his contract – reports

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not take up a one-year contract extension, according to reports, so could be sold this summer or will be able to leave as a free agent at the end of next season.



The 24-year-old, signed from Monaco for £160 million ($200 million) in 2018 which was a world-record fee for a teenager, continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.



According to reports, France World Cup winner Mbappe left the PSG hierarchy stunned by the decision which was presented in a formal letter and follows on from Lionel Messi announcing his departure to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.



Reports in France had suggested PSG were hopeful over an extension to Mbappe's contract.



However, Real Madrid could now step up their interest as they look to bolster the forward line after veteran Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.