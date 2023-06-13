Autopsy report reveals world champion sprinter Tori Bowie passed away during childbirth at 32

On May 2, world champion sprinter Tori Bowie was found deceased in her Winter Garden, Florida home during a welfare check conducted by Orange County Sheriff's deputies. Reports indicate that she died from complications related to childbirth.

According to the autopsy report, Bowie was approximately 8 months pregnant and was in the process of labor when she passed away. The report revealed the presence of a "well-developed fetus" and mentioned possible complications she had been experiencing, including respiratory distress and eclampsia. Eclampsia is a condition characterized by seizures that can occur in pregnant individuals and is associated with symptoms such as high blood pressure, headaches, blurry vision, and convulsions.

Concerns grew among Bowie's family and friends when they had not heard from her for several days, leading to the welfare check by law enforcement. She was discovered in bed by the sheriff's deputies, and the medical examiner determined that she died of natural causes.

The news of Bowie's untimely passing has deeply shocked the track and field community. The 32-year-old athlete had achieved remarkable success in her career, including winning three medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, including a gold medal as part of the US 4×100 women's relay team. In 2017, she became the world's fastest woman by winning the 100-meter dash at the IAAF World Championships in London.

Following her passing, Icon Management Inc., Bowie's representative, expressed their grief on Twitter, referring to her as a champion, a dear friend, daughter, and sister. They described her as a beacon of light and extended their heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.

Many prominent figures in the sports world, such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Noah Lyles, and Sha'Carri Richardson, also took to social media to share their condolences. Fraser-Pryce, in a tweet, expressed her sorrow for Bowie's family, acknowledging her as a great competitor and a source of light. She said: "Bowie's energy and smile will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Tori Bowie."