PSG keeper Rico in induced coma again after riding accident

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been put into an artificial coma again in a Spanish hospital as he remains in a serious condition in the wake of a horse-riding accident.



Rico's wife Alba said after visiting him in a Seville hospital on Saturday that he had been conscious for a few days and that there were good days and bad days for him.



"He is stable, we remain positive," she said, with a hospital statement expected on Monday.



Once-capped Spain international Rico, 29, is a reserve goalkeeper at the French football champions.



He has been in the intensive care ward of the Seville clinic since the accident on May 28. According to his family he fell off a horse and suffered severe head injuries when the animal kicked out at him when he was lying on the ground.



