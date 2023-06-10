BAYERNS RUMMENIGGE CONFIRMS GUERREIRO TRANSFER FROM DORTMUND

Bayern Munich supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed on Saturday that the Bundesliga champions will sign defender Raphael Guerreiro from rivals Borussia Dortmund.



"We got good players now in Guerreiro and [Konrad] Laimer," Rummenigge told streaming portal DAZN at the Champions League final in Istanbul.



Bayern confimed the signing of Laimer from RB Leipzig on Friday but are yet to make the arrival of Portugal international Guerreiro official.



News reports earlier in the week said that Bayern and Guerreiro had reached a verbal agreement on personal terms of a three-year contract and he would undergo the madatory medical next week before putting pen to paper.



Like Laimer, Guerreiro would arrive on a free transfer as he did not renew his contract at Dortmund, where he played since 2016, beyond the season.



Rummenigge also said that Bayern were looking for a striker after they could not fully make up for last year's departure of their top scorer Robert Lewandowski with the current forwards.



Former Bayern CEO Rummenigge returned to the club in the supervisory board after CEO Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic had to go right after Munich clinched the Bundesliga title last month.



He said that he and former president Uli Hoeneß will be involved in squad planning until a new sports director has been chosen.



