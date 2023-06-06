Di Maria set to leave Juventus after just 1 season

Angel Di Maria confirmed on Tuesday that he will be leaving Juventus this summer after just one season with the Italian club.

"I have come to the end of a difficult and complicated period. I leave safe in the knowledge I gave my all for the club to continue winning titles, but it was not possible," Di Maria said on Instagram.

"I leave with a bitter taste at not having succeeded, but with the joy of bringing with me many friends in this marvelous locker room that I was part of. A big hug. I will carry you in my heart," he added.

Di Maria previously played for Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old bagged five French Ligue 1 titles with the Parisians.

Before the Parisians, he claimed the 2012 Spanish La Liga and 2014 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.

The Argentina winger joined Juventus from PSG on a free transfer last season.

Di Maria also helped Argentina clinch the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 Copa America trophy.

















