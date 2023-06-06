Di Maria set to leave Juventus after just 1 season

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published June 06,2023
Angel Di Maria confirmed on Tuesday that he will be leaving Juventus this summer after just one season with the Italian club.

"I have come to the end of a difficult and complicated period. I leave safe in the knowledge I gave my all for the club to continue winning titles, but it was not possible," Di Maria said on Instagram.

"I leave with a bitter taste at not having succeeded, but with the joy of bringing with me many friends in this marvelous locker room that I was part of. A big hug. I will carry you in my heart," he added.

Di Maria previously played for Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old bagged five French Ligue 1 titles with the Parisians.

Before the Parisians, he claimed the 2012 Spanish La Liga and 2014 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.

The Argentina winger joined Juventus from PSG on a free transfer last season.

Di Maria also helped Argentina clinch the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 Copa America trophy.