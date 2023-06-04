PSG LOSES 3-2 TO CLERMONT IN MESSIS FAREWELL MATCH

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost 3-2 to Clermont in a French Ligue 1 week 38 match Saturday during Lionel Messi's farewell performance.

After Clermont's goal was disallowed in the seventh minute, Sergio Ramos, who also played his last match with the Parisians, netted the first goal in the 16th minute at Parc Des Princes.

French star Kylian Mbappe scored from a penalty kick in the 21st minute before Johan Gastien took one back for Clermont three minutes later.

Grejohn Kyei missed a penalty kick in the 37th minute but Mehdi Zeffane managed to level in the 46th minute before the half ended.

Kyei tallied the winning goal for Clermont in the 63rd minute.

Paris Saint-Germain already secured a record 11th French league title after a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg last week.

Messi, who will leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season, moved to the Paris team from Barcelona on a two-year contract in 2021.

He was criticized for PSG crashing out of the Champions League round of 16 at the hands of Bayern Munich during the season.



