NATO chief thanks Türkiye for sending reinforcements to Kosovo amid unrest

The chief of NATO on Sunday expressed gratitude to Türkiye's support in sending reinforcements to Kosovo during a meeting in Istanbul with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the nation's president.

Speaking to reporters following the closed-door meeting with Erdoğan at the Dolmabahce Palace, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: "I thank Türkiye for sending reinforcements to northern Kosovo following the recent unrest" in the region.

Stoltenberg also stressed the importance of Türkiye's strong support for war-battered Ukraine, including spearheading reaching the Black Sea grain deal and making sure it continues.

On Saturday Stoltenberg attended Erdoğan's inauguration ceremony and took the opportunity to congratulate him on his reelection last Sunday and the high voter turnout.

During their meeting, the two leaders also discussed important matters set to be discussed in July at NATO's summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Among the topics are NATO's unwavering support to Ukraine, the reinforcement of deterrence and defense measures, and the significance of NATO's presence in Kosovo, he added.

Stoltenberg also highlighted Türkiye's significant contributions and its role in ensuring peace and security in the region.

In Kosovo last week, at least 30 soldiers of the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission were injured in clashes with protesting Serbs.

Tensions have gripped Kosovo, with protesters and security forces clashing in the country's northern Serb-dominated municipalities over the election of ethnic Albanian mayors.

Preparations have started for transferring a Turkish military unit to Kosovo by Sunday or Monday, the National Defense Ministry said this weekend.