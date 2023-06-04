Lazio finish second in Serie A after 2-0 win at Empoli

 Contact Us
In a crucial match on Saturday, Alessio Romagnoli and Luis Alberto proved to be the heroes for Lazio as they both found the back of the net in a 2-0 victory against Empoli. The win secured Lazio a second-place finish in Serie A, marking a significant achievement for the club.

Published June 04,2023
Alessio Romagnoli and Luis Alberto emerged as the saviours for Lazio when they scored in a 2-0 win at Empoli on Saturday, giving the visitors a second-place finish in Serie A.

Earlier in the day, Inter Milan had pushed Lazio down to third place in the standings after a 1-0 victory at Torino. However, Lazio's win ensured they finished the season in second place with 74 points, behind runaway champions Napoli and two points ahead of Inter.

Romagnoli scored three minutes into the second half from a corner, igniting frenzied celebrations among the visiting players and supporters.

Empoli's Nicolo Cambiaghi received his second booking immediately before stoppage time, reducing his team to 10 players. Capitalising on the advantage, Alberto sealed the victory for the visitors three minutes later.