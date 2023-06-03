Marco Asensio leaving Real Madrid

Spanish attacker Marco Asensio will leave Real Madrid, the Spanish club announced on Saturday.

Los Merengues thanked the 27-year-old for his seven seasons of service to the club.

"As madridistas we will never forget his career and his outstanding conduct during all this time," the Spanish powerhouse said. "Real Madrid is and will always be his home, and we wish him and all his family the best of luck in this new chapter in his career."

Asensio, whose contract with the Spanish side ends this month, is rumored to be headed to English Premier League side Aston Villa.

Asensio joined Los Merengues from Espanyol in 2015 and helped them bag three UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, and three Spanish La Liga titles.

Separately, the Spanish winger scored twice in 35 appearances for Spain.















