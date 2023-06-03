BARCA STUN WOLFSBURG WITH COMEBACK TO WIN WOMENS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

News Sports Barca stun Wolfsburg with comeback to win women's Champions League

Barcelona fought back from 2-0 down to beat Germany's Wolfsburg 3-2 and lift their second Champions League title in Eindhoven on Saturday.



Barca, who lost last season's final to Olympique Lyon having lifted their maiden trophy in 2021, were reeling after just three minutes when Wolfsburg's Poland striker Ewa Pajor robbed England full back Lucy Bronze and fired home superbly.



Alexandra Popp then headed in the second from Pajor's cross against the run of play on 37 minutes.



But Patricia Guijarro Gutiérrez levelled the clash with a quick-fire double early in the second half and former Wolfsburg player Fridolina Rolfö made it 3-2 for the Spanish champions on 70 minutes.







