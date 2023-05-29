News Sports Coach Spalletti to leave Napoli after Serie A success

Following his successful tenure, Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti is reportedly poised to depart from the club after leading them to their first Serie A title in 33 years. Spalletti's achievement in securing the championship has marked a significant milestone for Napoli.

DPA SPORTS Published May 29,2023