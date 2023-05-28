Firmino scores on farewell as Liverpool and Southampton draw thriller

 Contact Us
Roberto Firmino made his last appearance for Liverpool memorable by scoring a goal in an exhilarating 4-4 Premier League match against relegated Southampton on Sunday.

Published May 28,2023
Roberto Firmino marked his final Liverpool game with a goal in a barnstorming 4-4 Premier League thriller at relegated Southampton on Sunday.

The Brazilian struck to put Liverpool 2-0 ahead in the 14th minute after Diogo Jota fired in the visitors' opener.

But Southampton produced an extraordinary comeback with James Ward-Prowse and Kamaldeen Sulemana levelling up for the hosts before the interval.

Sulemana scored again early in the second half after a storming run and finish and Adam Armstrong capitalised on a mistake to make it 4-2.

Liverpool, who will have to settle for Europa League football next season after finishing fifth, roused themselves though and scored twice in a minute with Cody Gakpo touching in from close range and Jota slamming home his second goal of the match.