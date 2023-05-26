News Sports Real Madrid reportedly offerred chance to sign Harry Kane

According to reports, Real Madrid has been presented with an opportunity to acquire Tottenham striker Harry Kane. Citing Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, The Daily Mail suggests that the Spanish giants have been given the chance to secure the services of the 29-year-old through a potential player-plus-cash agreement.

DPA SPORTS Published May 26,2023

Kane's contract at Tottenham expires next summer and any transfer would give Spurs the chance to cash in before risking him leaving as a free agent.



Staying with Tottenham, The Sun reports the club's search for a new manager has taken a blow, with Paris St Germain linked with a move for top target Luis Enrique. Citing Marca, the paper says the French powerhouses are likely to sack boss Christophe Galtier and enter the race for the former Spain coach.



Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says 24-year-old France defender Jules Kounde is set to snub a rumoured approach from Chelsea to stay at Barcelona.





