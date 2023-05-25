'Great atmosphere': Portuguese legend Luis Figo looking forward to Champions League final in Istanbul

Former Portuguese international legend Luis Figo is looking forward to the forthcoming UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul, saying it will have a "great atmosphere."

The match between the English side and Italian Serie A club on June 10 will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

"A Champions League final is always memorable and the final in Istanbul will have a great atmosphere, for sure ... people will be looking forward to this game," Figo told Anadolu.

The 50-year-old, who represented Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Barcelona in his years-long career, said he will support his former club despite City being the favorites.

"Everyone thinks Manchester City will win the game, but anything can happen," he said. "It will be a very tense and competitive game. Of course I support Inter and I hope they can win but I also have friends in Manchester City, let's see what will happen."

Figo also commended the performance of his compatriot, Jorge Jesus, who is currently the head coach of Turkish club Fenerbahce.

"For his first year, Jorge Jesus is amazing I think. He's an amazing coach and a good friend. But winning the league is difficult because few games make the difference."

Asked about rumors regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Figo said one should respect personal choices.

"At the end of their career, it's more of a personal decision for both. It's an opportunity to play different football, at a different level, a different culture. They have to decide what is best for them. You should respect that," he said.

While Ronaldo is said to have wanting to leave Saudi club Al-Nassr, which he joined in January; legend has it that Messi has received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

Figo said the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was a "great World Cup" and it was "very nice" to have been present there. "I don't know if it was the best but have respect for each opinion," he said, commenting on FIFA chairman Gianni Infantino's remarks that it was the "best World Cup ever."

Asked which football club was bigger, Real Madrid or Barcelona, Figo said: "I don't know. It depends on the parameters you are looking for. Both are big clubs, with a lot of fans and prestige. I'm happy that I had chance to play for both."



