West Indies batter Thomas suspended for match-fixing

West Indies batter Devon Thomas has been provisionally banned for match-fixing, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

Thomas, 33, who has represented his country in all three formats, has been charged with breaching rules by three governing bodies.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC), on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has charged West Indies player Devon Thomas with seven counts under their anti-corruption codes and he has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect," the ICC said.

"Mr Thomas has 14 days from 23 May 2023 to respond to the charges," it added.













