News Sports City of Dortmund expects 200,000 fans in possible title party

City of Dortmund expects 200,000 fans in possible title party

DPA SPORTS Published May 23,2023 Subscribe

The city of Dortmund expects "at least 200,000" fans will join Borussia Dortmund in their possible title party after the final Bundesliga matchday on Saturday, police chief Gregor Lange said.



"We are prepared with strong forces and looking forward to the challenges," Lange said and appealed to the fans: "Behave peacefully. Everyone has the chance to showcase Dortmund as a positive location."



A four-hour parade across the city is planned to take place on Sunday in case Dortmund claim their first league title since 2012 to end Bayern Munich's 10-year reign as champions.



Before the parade, the team would sign the city's golden book. According to mayor Thomas Westphal, there will be no public viewing in the city on Saturday during the match.



Dortmund top the standings two points ahead of Bayern and need a home win against Mainz clinch the title.









