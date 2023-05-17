Silva brace downs woeful Madrid to put City in Champions League final

Treble-chasing Manchester City reached the Champions League final after Bernardo Silva's double set up a 4-0 home win and 5-1 aggregate triumph over holders Real Madrid on Wednesday.



City, who have never won the storied competition and were runners-up to Chelsea in 2021, will meet Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul on June 10.



Portugal's Silva scored midway through the first-half after sustained pressure from the hosts and then headed in the second on 37 minutes. Manuel Akanji's flick then went in off Eder Militao on 76 minutes and substitute Julian Alvarez added the gloss in stoppage time.



Madrid, who had been gunning for a record-extending 15th title, were never in the game as the defence of their crown ended with a whimper.













