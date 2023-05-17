Juventus captain Bonucci to retire at end of next season

Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci has announced that he will retire at the end of the next season.

"Wearing this shirt has been like living a dream for 12 years. Everything I've done has been for a shirt that for me is like a second skin," Bonucci, who is also the captain of Italy's national team, said on Juventus' YouTube channel.

"There's still a little boy inside who is so happy to wear this shirt and take to the field in it because it was his dream - a dream come true," he added.

Bonucci kicked off his career at Inter Milan in 2005 and won his first Italian Serie A title in the 2005-06 season.

The 36-year-old defender won nine Serie A titles, including eight in a row with Juventus between 2011-12 and 2019-20.

He was on the winning side in the final of EURO 2020 against England at Wembley.

Bonucci celebrated his 500th appearance in a Juventus jersey last week and has 120 caps for Italy.









