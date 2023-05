Messi to start for PSG on Sunday after in-house suspension- coach

Lionel Messi will start Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 game against Ac Ajaccio on Saturday after returning to training following a club-imposed suspension, coach Christophe Galtier said on Friday.

"I spoke with him on Tuesday to see what his mindset was and I found him very determined to play... He will start tomorrow," Galtier told a press conference.