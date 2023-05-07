Arsenal win at Newcastle to cling to title race in England

Arsenal beat Newcastle United 2-0 in a Sunday English Premier League match to be hot on leaders Manchester City's trail.

Gunners' Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard scored the opener in the 14th minute at Newcastle's St. James' Park. He sent a low shot outside the box to beat Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope.

London's Arsenal waited for their second goal for almost an hour as Newcastle defender Fabian Schar scored an own goal in the 71st minute.

Second-place Arsenal increased their points to 81 in 35 matches.

Manchester City have 82 points but have a game in hand.

Newcastle United are third with 65 points.

In the next fixture, Manchester City will visit Everton on Sunday, while Arsenal will play against Brighton & Hove Albion in London.