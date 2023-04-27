Marco Reus extends Borussia Dortmund contract for another year

Borussia Dortmund confirmed on Thursday their captain Marco Reus extended his contract with the club till the end of next season.

"As a team, we-just like all of our fans-have a big goal on our minds right now which our full focus is on: we want to become German champions; to do that, we'll need every single Borusse. But beyond that, I still really want to do my best for the club I've spent over half my life with," Reus said after the signing ceremony.

"There's still nothing better for me than scoring goals in front of the best fans in the world in the most beautiful stadium in the world and celebrating victories together," he added.

Joining Borussia Dortmund in 2012, Reus, 33, scored 161 goals in 382 appearances and helped the Dortmund side win two German Cup trophies and three German Super Cup titles.

He led the Bundesliga club to reach the 2013 UEFA Champions League final, which ended 2-1 in favor of Bayern Munich at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, Reus is currently only 16 goals away from breaking the record set by club legend Adi Preissler with 161 competitive goals.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke described Reus as a "deserving player of our club", whom he personally wished "the greatest possible success in the latter stages of his career."

"Marco has had a lot of bad luck with injuries, but he's a Borusse through and through, and as the captain of our team, he pursues exactly the same goals we all do: he is and remains supremely ambitious to lead our BVB to its greatest objectives," he said.

Borussia Dortmund are top of the Bundesliga with 60 points, one point ahead of second-place Bayern Munich with five matches to go.

















