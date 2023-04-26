Honorary president Hoeneß makes surprise visit to Bayern training

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has made a surprise visit to the team's training session and held talks with coach Thomas Tuchel, in the wake of a weekend defeat that saw the Bavarians lose the Bundesliga lead.



Hoeneß stood on the pitch with Tuchel for around 15 minutes. The opinions of the former Bayern president are still considered of great importance among club bosses, and Hoeneß remains an influential member of their supervisory board.



A possible treble winning season for Bayern went into dust after they were eliminated from the German Cup and the Champions League, and an 11th consecutive league title is also under threat as they face a first season without silverware since 2012.



Bayern sit second, one point behind Borussia Dortmund, following a shock 3-1 defeat to Mainz on Saturday and with five games to go.



Ahead of the match against Hertha Berlin on Sunday, not only players are under particular scrutiny. Board member for sports Hasan Salihamidzic and CEO Oliver Kahn have been heavily criticized for the team's performance and also the recent dismissal of coach Julian Nagelsmann.



Bayern have won only two of the seven games since former Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea helmsman Tuchel took over.



