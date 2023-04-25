Liverpool still have to improve despite recent uptick in form - Klopp

Liverpool still have room for improvement despite a resurgence in recent Premier League games, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday as they look to secure a European qualifying spot after a poor season.

Liverpool, who are seventh, have struggled with consistency this season and were not at their clinical best in their 3-2 victory over bottom side Nottingham Forest over the weekend and Klopp highlighted issues they needed to resolve.

Klopp's side are unbeaten in their last four matches and next play West Ham United who are fresh off the back of a 4-0 win at Bournemouth as David Moyes's side moved up to 13th.

"We have to still improve ourselves. We can't talk about consistency after winning two games, especially when you win a game like the last one," Klopp told reporters ahead of Wednesday's trip.

"Our defending against throws was not perfect in the last game. We have to make the next step. We have to keep going.

"We have a lot of things to like in the last two and half games. That is a good way to start a football game and finish a football game."

Diogo Jota has scored four goals in his last two games after his comeback from a long-term injury and Klopp praised the Portuguese forward's return to form.

"He got back to speed, he's an exceptional player. Since he joined us, he did exceptional stuff," Klopp said.

"Diogo is a super smart player and can play in different positions. He's not the tallest but is an extreme threat in the air and good with both feet and has speed. He had a really bad injury this season and a bad injury before that."

Klopp said midfielder Naby Keita could be back in partial training but added that they need to monitor French defender Ibrahima Konate.

The German also praised Moyes for pulling West Ham out of relegation trouble and was wary of their set-piece routines.

"If West Ham would have sacked David Moyes (60) I would have been the oldest (full time) manager in the Premier League and I want to avoid that," Klopp, 55, said with a laugh.

"I've known him for seven years, he is doing an incredible job. We are seeing their quality now, it is a super difficult game for us.

"West Ham is a top, top, top set-piece team as well. We have to be prepared for that again."