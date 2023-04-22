Dortmund thrash Frankfurt 4-0 to surge top of the Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund have powered to the top of the Bundesliga after Donyell Malen's double helped secure a 4-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt.



Bayern Munich's 3-1 loss at Mainz earlier opened the door for Dortmund and they made sure they went one point clear with five games left. It was a record ninth straight home win for Dortmund in one season.



Dortmund, who last won the title in 2012 before 10 seasons of Bayern dominance, opened the scoring through Jude Bellingham while Mats Hummels headed home between Malen's two strikes.



The Black and Yellows are next in action on Friday at lowly neighbours Bochum when they can extend their lead to four points before Bayern host bottom side Hertha Berlin on Sunday.