FACEBOOK TO GIVE SOME OF ITS USERS $725M: TO WHOM, WHY AND HOW?

Facebook to give some of it's users $725m: to whom, why and how?

Users active between 2007 and 2022 on Facebook will have until next August to benefit from a lawsuit that was filed collectively on the issue of privacy violations by the social network.

The period is from May to December of the aforementioned years and will only apply to users residing in the United States.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 after Facebook revealed that 87 million user data was incorrectly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

After the ruling, it was determined that Facebook will have to pay 725 million dollars to the users who are involved in that case and were affected by the violation of their personal data.

"I'm sorry we didn't do more at that time. We are now taking steps to ensure that this does not happen again," said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which owns Facebook.

Finally, it is not known how the distribution of money will be for each user because it will depend on the number of claims that were filed in that lawsuit.

Affected users can file a claim by visiting Facebookuserprivacysettlement.com, where they will enter some personal information and also confirm that they lived in the United States and were active on that social network during the dates of the lawsuit.