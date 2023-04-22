Latvia to give all of its Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

Latvia announced the delivery of weapons to Ukraine following talks at the US air base of Ramstein in Germany on further Western military aid to the country under attack from Russia.



According to the Defence Ministry of the Baltic EU and NATO country, all Stinger anti-aircraft missiles still in Latvia's armed forces are to be handed over to Kiev. In addition, more intensive training of Ukrainian soldiers is to take place in Latvia, a statement said on Friday.



"Latvia has responded to Ukraine's request for the delivery of air defence systems and decided to provide Ukraine with all the Stinger systems we have left. We will do our best to deliver them as soon as possible," Defence Minister Ināra Mūrniece said. She did not provide further details such as the number of units or a timetable.



Ukraine has been fighting off Russia's attacks and occupation for nearly 14 months and is largely dependent on Western support for military equipment. On Friday, the Western allies met in Ramstein to discuss further aid.



Latvia, which borders Russia and its ally Belarus, is one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters.



