Attacking midfielder Julian Brandt has signed a new contract with Borussia Dortmund.

The new deal will keep Brandt with the German team until 2026, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"Even after four years, I still have a lot of fun every single day being part of this very team," Brandt said.

The 26-year-old has netted 29 goals and made 30 assists in 162 appearances for Dortmund since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2019.