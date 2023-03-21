Bayern Munich renew partnership with insurers Allianz until 2033

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have renewed their partnership wirh insurance company Allianz by another 10 years until 2033 in a deal said be worth an overall €130 million ($139 million).



The partnership dates back to 2000. Allianz hold the name rights of the Munich stadium that opened in 2005 and are women's team shirt sponsors since 2013.



Allianz are a Bayern share holder since 2014, with the same 8.33% stake in the club as car makers Audi and sports goods makers Adidas.



"Bayern places great value on reliable, continual partnerships. We're therefore very happy to continue our cooperation with Allianz. We can look back on a joint success story of over 20 years, to which we want to add more chapters with new and innovative ideas," Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said.



Bayern' statement also said that Allianz plan individual and free financial coaching course for ambitious female athletes aged 18 to 22 from next season onwards. This includes Bayern's women's team but is to be expanded to other sports at a later stage.



