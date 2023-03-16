JUVE END 10-MAN FREIBURGS DREAM TO REACH EUROPA LEAGUE LAST EIGHT

Juventus cantered into the Europa League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win at Germany's Freiburg on Thursday and a 3-0 victory on aggregate.



Dušan Vlahović netted a penalty just before the break after Manuel Gulde was sent off following a handball. Substitute Federico Chiesa then wrapped up the win in stoppage time.



"It was important to get through, we played well in the first half," Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri said. "But looking at the second half, we have to improve. We made technical errors and chose the wrong passes."



The hosts struggled upfront and deservedly lost to the old Lady, who have endured a terrible season following a Serie A points deduction and Champions League exit, but now have the chance to end the campaign on a high.



Juve also face a Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter next month.



Freiburg meanwhile are left to push for a first-ever Champions League spot via the Bundesliga having narrowly missed out last term. They visit Bayern Munich in the German Cup last eight early in April.



The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals is on Friday.



Freiburg forward Michael Gregoritsch told RTL: "We were unlucky in the decisive moment. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough and we were eliminated, but we did OK. It was an absolutely top game from us, what was missing was the goal."



Midfielder Vincenzo Grifo, facing his Italian compatriots, was left on the bench by Freiburg as Christian Streich brought the more defensive Kiliann Sildillia into the side.



Centre back Philipp Lienhart meanwhile failed to recover from a knock sustained in last week's first leg in Turin, where Juve won 1-0, and arguably would have replaced Gulde if fit.



Argentina World Cup winner Ángel Di Maria started on the bench for Juve, seventh in Serie A, but the Turin team had enough quality without him.



Vlahović had the ball in the net for Juve early in the first half but it was ruled out for offside as the Bianconeri, who won the UEFA Cup three times before its rebranding as the Europa League, were the more threatening side.



Freiburg's Matthias Ginter then cleared Federico Gatti's effort off the line but the video assistant controversially spotted that Gulde had handled the ball just beforehand.



He received a second yellow card, much to the stadium's disgust, and Vlahović dispatched the resulting penalty on the stroke of half-time despite keeper Mark Flekken's best efforts.



Freiburg's Streich loves to give young players a chance and he threw on defender Kenneth Schmidt for his competitive debut - against the twice European champions - to offer some cover for the absent Gulde in the second half.



The home side had a shout for a penalty turned down on 57 minutes and free-kick maestro Grifo was eventually introduced but to no avail.



Juve then went up the other end and after Freiburg failed to clear, Chiesa scored after being played in by Adrien Rabiot.



