Manchester City v Leipzig in Champions League: What they said

Key quotes after Manchester City thrashed RB Leipzig 7-0 on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, reaching the quarter-finals with an 8-1 aggregate win:

"It was a fantastic match, that is the only way to describe it. At this level, it's my best ever game but I once scored nine in a match."

-- Erling Haaland after he scored five goals to equal a Champions League record

"Of course I would have liked to play more but there are other players too."

-- Haaland on how he felt about being substituted, denying the Norwegian the chance to set a new record.