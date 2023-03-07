Frankfurt fans not allowed to attend Champions League game at Napoli

Eintracht Frankfurt fans won't be allowed to attend the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at Napoli on March 15.



The German club said on Tuesday that the Italian Ministry of the Interior will issue an injunction against Napoli prohibiting them from selling tickets to Frankfurt fans.



This would also include the total away allocation of 2,700 tickets, of which 2,400 are in the away section, which Eintracht Frankfurt is entitled to.



"This is a first and unique occurrence in European football and a sad day. The influence on the competition by using the security situation as an argument is a competitive distortion from our point of view," Frankfurt board member Philipp Reschke said.



Italian fans were physically attacked in Frankfurt on the sidelines of the first leg on February 21, which the German side lost 2-0.



Meanwhile, Freiburg said on Monday that fewer fans than expected will travel to their Europa League last 16 first leg at Juventus after the Italian authorities and the club said that tickets purchased by Freiburg fans though their memberships would be cancelled.