Turkish basketball team Anadolu Efes beat French side ASVEL 90-89 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 25 game Friday.

Shane Larkin and Will Clyburn, who had 16 and 15 points, respectively, rallied the team from Istanbul to victory at Astroballe.

Nando De Colo led ASVEL with 16 points.

Reigning champions Anadolu Efes are in the 11th spot at 12 - 12. ASVEL are 17th at 8 - 17.