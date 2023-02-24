Report: Germany could play 1000th international game against Ukraine

The Germany national team is planning to play its 1000th international match against Ukraine in a signal for peace, the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland media group said on Friday.



According to the report, the German football federation (DFB) is in talks with the Ukrainian federation about a possible matchup between June 14-21.



Germany will play games 998 and 999 against Peru on March 25 and Belgium on March 28. These will be their first matches since the early exit from the World Cup in Qatar last December.



Until the home Euros next year, Germany are to play only friendly games, but detailed plans are still open.



Germany last played against Ukraine in November 2020 in the Nations League, long before the start of the war launched by Russia last year. The Germans won 3-1.



