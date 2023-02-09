Galatasaray commemorate fan who passed away in quake

Istanbul side Galatasaray on Thursday commemorated Muhammed Emin Ozkan, a fan of the team who died in Monday's earthquakes in Türkiye, with special videos and messages online.

Ozkan on Sunday, hours before the quakes, shared a video online praising the Lions' recent transfer, Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. In tribute, Galatasaray reposted the video on their Twitter account.

Ozkan later lost his life in the quakes in southern Türkiye.

Galatasaray also replied to Ozkan's post, writing: "Every time we play, we will play for you. Rest in peace, Muhammed."

The Lions then posted a video including new signing Zaniolo, who offered his condolences for Ozkan and all the quake victims.

In the video, Zaniolo, wearing a jersey dedicated to Ozkan, announced that he had donated help to the victims.

Over 14,300 people were killed and nearly 63,800 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures.