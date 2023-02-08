News Sports Upamecano to make himself heard with help of opera singer

French international Upamecano told Wednesday's edition of the Sport Bild weekly had had trouble raising his voice during games which he needed to be heard by his team-mates. "I often had a sore throat and was hoarse after games. That's why I got help: I improved my vocal cords with an opera singer," Upamecano said.

DPA SPORTS Published February 08,2023

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has said he has worked on his voice with an opera singer in order to have a better overall presence on the pitch.



"We sang together, he taught me exercises. Now I can shout loudly, I can give instructions all over the pitch."



Upamecano's commands could be vital as Bundesliga leaders Bayern face crucial weeks domestically and in the Champions League where they visit star-studded Paris Saint-Germain for a first-leg last-16 game next week.



"It will be a big game for both teams. We have to be ready and top fit," Upamecano said. "Our goal is a win in Paris, we'll go in with that attitude. We won't play for a draw, that wouldn't be Bayern-like."



Upamecano said he was fit again on the weekend against lwoly Bochum and then against PSG, after missing Bayern's 4-2 win in Wolfsburg Sunday with adductor and toe problems.



"There was a problem but that won't stop me from playing," he said.











