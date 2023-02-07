MERIH DEMIRAL TO AUCTION RONALDO’S BONUCCIS SIGNED JERSEYS FOR TURKISH QUAKE VICTIMS

Turkish footballer Merih Demiral announced he will auction Cristiano Ronaldo's and Leonardo Bonucci's signed jerseys and donate the proceeds to Kahramanmaras quake victims in Türkiye.

Demiral, 24, who plays for Atalanta in Italy's Serie A, said Ronaldo and Bonucci, teammates from his former club Juventus, offered their condolences.

He wrote on Twitter that he will auction Ronaldo's signed jersey from his collection and Bonucci donated his signed jersey to be sold.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo, who was signed by Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr on Dec. 31, 2022, became a free agent in November after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual agreement because of disputes with manager Erik Ten Hag.

Juventus' veteran defender Bonucci clinched eight Italian Serie A titles with the club.

At least 4,544 people were killed and 26,721 injured in 10 provinces in Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the south of the country Monday.

More than 8,000 have been rescued.