Dutch left-back van Aanholt leaves Galatasaray for PSV

Dutch left-back Patrick van Aanholt left Galatasaray on Tuesday to join his country's club PSV Eindhoven on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

"PSV have completed their third deal of the winter window after reaching an agreement with Galatasaray SK for Patrick van Aanholt. The wing back, who has won nineteen caps for the Netherlands, will join PSV on loan for the rest of the season," the club said in a statement.

Van Aanholt said he is happy to return to PSV.

"That was at the old training ground," said the 32-year-old. "I just can't wait to get started," he added after undergoing medical checks.

Van Aanholt was a member of the PSV youth academy in 2007-2009 before his move to England's Chelsea.

The 2010 English champion previously joined Türkiye's Galatasaray in 2021.

He played 62 matches and scored three goals for the Istanbul powerhouse.

Van Aanholt amassed 19 international caps for the Netherlands.

Separately, earlier Tuesday Galatasaray's Swiss forward Haris Seferovic, 30, left the Turkish club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Spain's Celta Vigo signed Seferovic.