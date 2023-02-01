Alperen Sengun called for Jordan NBA Rising Stars challenge

Published February 01,2023
Houston Rockets player Alperen Sengun has been selected for the second time for the Rising Stars Challenge, NBA announced Wednesday.
"For the second straight season, Rising Stars will feature a three-game mini-tournament among four teams comprised of NBA rookies, sophomores and NBA G League Players.," NBA said in a statement.
A total of 21 NBA players will be drafted into three seven-player teams that will be managed by former NBA stars Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, and Deron Williams, NBA added.
The player pool consists of 11 NBA rookies, 10 second-year NBA players, and seven NBA G League players.
All-Star Weekend will take place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17-19 and the three-game mini-event will be held as part of the NBA All-Star.
Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Sengun is averaging a career-high 15.5 points and 8.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.
- Rookies:
- Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
- Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
- AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
- Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
- Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
- Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
- Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
- Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
- Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
- Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
- Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Sophomores:
- Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
- Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks
- Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
- G League:
- Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Mojave King, G League Ignite
- Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
- Mac McClung, Deleware Blue Coats
- Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
- Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers