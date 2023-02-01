Alperen Sengun called for Jordan NBA Rising Stars challenge

Houston Rockets player Alperen Sengun has been selected for the second time for the Rising Stars Challenge, NBA announced Wednesday.

"For the second straight season, Rising Stars will feature a three-game mini-tournament among four teams comprised of NBA rookies, sophomores and NBA G League Players.," NBA said in a statement.

A total of 21 NBA players will be drafted into three seven-player teams that will be managed by former NBA stars Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, and Deron Williams, NBA added.

The player pool consists of 11 NBA rookies, 10 second-year NBA players, and seven NBA G League players.

All-Star Weekend will take place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17-19 and the three-game mini-event will be held as part of the NBA All-Star.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Sengun is averaging a career-high 15.5 points and 8.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

- Rookies:

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

- Sophomores:

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

- G League:

Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Mojave King, G League Ignite

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle

Mac McClung, Deleware Blue Coats

Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers







