Ukraine threatens Olympic boycott if Russians allowed to compete

DPA SPORTS Published January 27,2023 Subscribe

Ukrainian Sports Minister Vadym Gutzeit has informed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that the nation is planning to boycott the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete



"I hope that all federations, athletes and the whole world have been paying close attention and that we don't have to resort to this extreme means," Gutzeit warned, referring to an Olympic boycott.



The move comes after the IOC's recent decision to explore ways in which Russians and Belarusians can participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



Conditions for participation of Russians and Belarusians would include respect for the Olympic Charter and the sanctions such as the ban on flag, anthem, colours or any other identifications of Russia and Belarus at sports events.



IOC president Thomas Bach had recently repeatedly said that sport should not be politicized and that Russian athletes should not be punished for their country's war.



However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday once again said he's against the participation of Russian athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.


































