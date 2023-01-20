Juventus handed 15 points deduction over transfer dealings

The sports court of the Italian football federation FIGC decided on Friday to punish Juventus with the deduction of 15 points in the current Serie A season for inflating transfer values and lying to financial officials.







According to the investigation, the financial violations, saved the club some €90 million ($97.7 million) between 2018 and 2020 alone.







The club is to drop from third to 10th place in the standings and will hardly have any chance of qualifying for an international competition, but can appeal the sentence at the domestic Olympic committee CONI.







The punishment is even higher than the nine-point deduction demanded by chief prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè.







In addition to the point deduction, former club bosses were also punished individually. Former president Andrea Agnelli was banned for two years from any activities in Italian football, while former vice president Pavel Nedved was banned for eight months.







Current Tottenham director Fabio Paratici was hit with a 30-month suspension. The court will request that the bans are extended to European and international competitions.







Agnelli, Nedved and the rest of Juve's board, resigned last November amid an investigation into alleged tax fraud.







Meanwhile, other teams under investigation - Sampdoria, Pro Vercelli, Genoa, Parma, Pisa, Empoli, Novara and Pescara - were all acquitted.