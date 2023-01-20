News Sports Former Germany coach Völler to become national team director

Former Germany coach Völler to become national team director

DPA SPORTS Published January 20,2023 Subscribe

Former Germany striker and coach Rudi Völler has agreed to take the position of national team director, the German football federation (DFB) said on Thursday evening.



Völler is to start the job on February 1 and will replace Oliver Bierhoff, who left the post in the wake of a second straight World Cup group stage exit in Qatar and after 18 years at the DFB.



"After many great years at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, I'm returning to the place where I had such wonderful times as team manager. I therefore approach my new task with the national team with gratitude, passion and great motivation," Völler said.



The decision in favour of Völler follows a recommendation from the task force convened by DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and DFB vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke following the World Cup.



The group includes, among others, Völler himself, Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn and his predecessor Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.



The 1990 World Cup winning striker became Germany coach in 2000, originally as a place-holder for Christoph Daum who then never took over. Völler led the team into the 2002 World Cup final but resigned after a group stage exit at Euro 2004.



His last job was managing director for sport at Bayer Leverkusen, from which he resigned last year in what was to mark the end of his official career in the football world.



Among his main tasks at DFB, is the preparation for the Euro 2024, which will take place in Germany.



"Rudi Völler is one of the greatest of German football. I'm looking forward to working with him and I'm optimistic about the Euro 2024," Neuendorf said.



Germany coach Hansi Flick added: "With his experience with the national team and his many years of work at Bayer Leverkusen, he is the right person for the upcoming tasks."

















