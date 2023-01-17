French football president 'under investigation for sexual harassment'

Prosecutors in Paris said on Tuesday they had opened an investigation for sexual harassment against the president of the French Football Federation (FFF), Noel Le Graet, local media reported.

The probe began after football agent Sonia Souid made accusations against Le Graet. "He very clearly said to me in his apartment that if I wanted him to help me, I had to let him have his way with me," Souid said.

Last week, 81-year-old Le Graet stepped aside from his duties as president of the federation, just days after making dismissive comments about Zinedine Zidane. He apologized for his remarks.

Le Graet has been president of the FFF since 2011, and was re-elected to a four-year term last March.

He has faced several claims of sexual harassment, and the federation is also the target of an investigation ordered by France's Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera.

During his tenure, France hosted EURO 2016, in which the national team were defeated in the final by Portugal 1-0 at the Stade de France. But in 2018, Les Bleus secured the World Cup title in Russia after beating Croatia 4-2.