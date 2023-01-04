Messi greeted with applause, honored in PSG training

Lionel Messi was greeted with applause by his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday, as he returned from his lengthy break to the Camp des Loges training center.

The Argentine star received a guard of honor from his teammates, club coaching and training center staff.

Messi scored twice to beat France and lead Argentina to the World Cup triumph in Qatar after 36 years.

The 35-year-old joined the Parisians from Barcelona in 2021 on a free transfer.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 23 goals and made 29 assists in his 53 appearances for the PSG.