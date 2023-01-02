SAUDI ARABIAS AL NASSR TO HOLD SIGNING CEREMONY ON TUESDAY FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO

Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr to hold signing ceremony on Tuesday for Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia will hold a signing ceremony on Tuesday for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

"All eyes on Riyadh as the world's greatest@Cristiano will be unveiled in Al Nassr colours for the very first time," the team tweeted.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message for fans in a video on his way to join the team, saying: "See you soon Nassr fans."

The signing ceremony will be held at Riyad's Mrsool Park stadium with a 25,000-person capacity at 1600GMT.

Al-Nassr on Saturday confirmed the inking of Ronaldo on a free transfer, saying: "History in the making."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner became a free agent in November after cutting ties with Manchester United.

Ronaldo is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, including four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United.

This winter he played for the Portuguese national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but his nation was eliminated by Morocco 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

Separately, the 37-year-old led Portugal to the UEFA EURO 2016 title.

At his new home, Ronaldo will wear the no. 7 shirt.



