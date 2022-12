France and Argentina's footballing greats Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi have paid their respects to the late Brazilian legend Pelé following news of his death after a long battle with cancer.



"The king of football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten," Mbappé said on Twitter, posting a black and white photo of himself together with Pelé.



Fellow 2022 World Cup finalist Messi took to Instagram to say "rest in peace, Pelé," also with a photo of the pair together.