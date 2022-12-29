3-time Olympic ski champion Matthias Mayer retires

Austrian skier Matthias Mayer, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, announced his retirement on Thursday.

Mayer, 32, made the announcement to media ahead of the Super G race in Bormio, Italy, according to a report on the official Olympics website.

The Austrian was the first to clinch gold medals at three consecutive Winter Olympics-Sochi 2014, Pyeongchang in 2018, and Beijing 2022.

Along with his remarkable Olympic success, Mayer had 45 podium finishes on the FIS World Cup circuit, winning 11 races, the report said.

"The skiing world is speechless as today the first skier in history to have won medals in three successive Olympics retires," the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said in a tweet.

"All we can do is wish you the best for your next chapter!" it added.



